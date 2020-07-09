In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Tway hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Tway's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Tway got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Tway's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.