Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Streelman had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 179 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.