Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 147th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Stadler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Stadler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Stadler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stadler at 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Stadler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

Stadler hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 470-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Stadler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stadler missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stadler to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stadler chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stadler at 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stadler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Stadler to 6 over for the round.

Stadler missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.