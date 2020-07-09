Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day in 152nd at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 131 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's his third shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 6 over for the round.