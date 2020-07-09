-
Keegan Bradley putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bradley finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Keegan Bradley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
