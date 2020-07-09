  • Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at Workday

    In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.