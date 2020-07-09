-
Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Thomas's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
