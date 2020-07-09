In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Rose's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

Rose's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rose's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.