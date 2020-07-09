Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 11th, Bramlett hit his 108 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.