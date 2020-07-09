Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Spieth to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.