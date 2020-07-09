-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Byrd hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Byrd's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Byrd's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Byrd's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Byrd had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.