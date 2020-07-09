  • Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jon Rahm gets back to even par after making birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm birdies his last hole of the day at Workday

    In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jon Rahm gets back to even par after making birdie on the par-4 9th hole.