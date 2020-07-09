-
Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies his last hole of the day at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jon Rahm gets back to even par after making birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
