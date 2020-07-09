Jon Rahm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.