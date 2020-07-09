Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 153rd at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Joel Dahmen had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.