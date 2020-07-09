-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 121 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
