In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Walker's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Walker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Walker chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

At the 478-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Walker stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.