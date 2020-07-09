In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Herman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Herman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Herman got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.