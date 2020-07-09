Jim Furyk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Furyk had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Furyk's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Furyk's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Furyk's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.