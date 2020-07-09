In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.