Jerry Kelly hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Kelly reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Kelly at 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Kelly had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kelly's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kelly's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kelly had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kelly's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.