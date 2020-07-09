Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

Kokrak got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kokrak's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.