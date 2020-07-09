Jason Dufner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jason Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Dufner hit his 170 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Dufner's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dufner at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.