Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Day chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Day's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Day hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Day's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.