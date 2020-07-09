In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lovemark hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the day.

Lovemark his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Lovemark chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 4 over for the round.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lovemark to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.