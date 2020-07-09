James Hahn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hahn's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

Hahn his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 3 over for the round.