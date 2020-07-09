J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Spaun's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 109 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 over for the round.