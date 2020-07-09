In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, J.B. Holmes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Holmes's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 5 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Holmes tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Holmes chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Holmes at 3 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Holmes got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to even-par for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.