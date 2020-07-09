Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Poulter hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Poulter's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Poulter's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Poulter had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter's tee shot went 199 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.