In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Swafford's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Swafford at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.