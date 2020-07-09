-
Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Hideki Matsuyama's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Matsuyama at 5 under for the round.
