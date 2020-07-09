Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Norlander's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.