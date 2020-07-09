Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.