Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Varner III's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Varner III's tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.