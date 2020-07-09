Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 156 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Lebioda had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.