Grayson Murray hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Murray's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Murray had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Murray chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.