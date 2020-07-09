Graeme McDowell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 184 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 under for the round.

McDowell got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McDowell had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McDowell's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, McDowell hit his 90 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.