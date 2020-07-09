  • Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland hits his tee shot to 10 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland birdies No. 8 at Workday

    In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland hits his tee shot to 10 feet and makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.