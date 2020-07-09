Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Woodland's his second shot went 6 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Woodland's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.