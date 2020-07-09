In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Gómez's 176 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Gómez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Gómez had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Gómez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Gómez at 1 under for the round.

Gómez tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gómez's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.