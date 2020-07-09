-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Grillo's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Grillo his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.