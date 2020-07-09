Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 197 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.