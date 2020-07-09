Donnie Trosper hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trosper finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Trosper chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trosper to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Trosper reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trosper to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Trosper chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trosper to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Trosper reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trosper to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Trosper's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Trosper reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trosper to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trosper hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Trosper to 3 over for the round.