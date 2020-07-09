Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, McCarthy hit his 106 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.