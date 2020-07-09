Davis Love III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Love III had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to even for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Love III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Love III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Love III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Love III got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 8 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Love III's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.