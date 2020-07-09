-
David Hearn shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
David Hearn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hearn missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
