In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lee's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.