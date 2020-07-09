-
D.J. Trahan shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 147th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Trahan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 4 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Trahan's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
