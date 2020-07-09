In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Conners's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.