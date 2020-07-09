Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Morikawa hit his 246 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Morikawa's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 8 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 7 under for the round.