  • Collin Morikawa shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa carded a 7-under 65 to lead Adam Hadwin by one.
    Round Recaps

    Collin Morikawa shoots 65 to lead at Workday

    In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa carded a 7-under 65 to lead Adam Hadwin by one.