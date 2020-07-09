-
Chris Stroud rebounds from poor front in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stroud finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 14th, Chris Stroud's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stroud hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stroud hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
