Chris Kirk putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Chris Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kirk hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kirk's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
