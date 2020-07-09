In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Reavie hit his 129 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.