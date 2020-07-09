Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hadley his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley got to the green in 2 and sunk a 72-foot putt for eagle, bringing Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.